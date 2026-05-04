Kwame Peprah, one of Kerala Blasters' most popular players in recent times, is making waves in a continental competition.

The Ghanaian forward is in the race to bag the Golden Boot in the AFC Challenge League, the third-tier competition in Asia.

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Peprah has scored eight goals for Cambodian side Preah Khan Reach (PVR) Svay Rieng in the Challenge League.

PVR are set to play the final against Al-Kuwait in Kuwait City on May 13. Both finalists will advance to the AFC Champions League Two group stage next season.

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Peprah was a fan favourite during his two-year spell with the Blasters. He was famous for securing valuable points with goals and assists off the bench.

The 25-year-old had joined the Blasters in August 2023 on a two-year contract. His commitment and aggression in the final third made him a darling of the Blasters fans, especially at home games played at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.

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A large section of the Blasters’ fan base was upset by the management’s decision not to extend the contract of Peprah. The untimely exit of a host of other star players, including Adrian Luna and Noah Sadaoui, ahead of the ongoing season, also left the supporters furious.

After a turbulent start to the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, the Blasters have hit a purple patch with three wins and a draw in the last four rounds, under interim head coach Ashley Westwood. The Blasters have escaped relegation but would want to maintain the momentum in the remaining two games, against Mohammedan (May 10) and FC Goa (May 17).