The attorneys general of New York and New Jersey on Wednesday said they had issued a subpoena to FIFA over the soccer governing body's ticketing practices after media reports raised concerns about fans' seat locations for the upcoming World Cup.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said in a press release that they are specifically requesting details about ticketing practices for the eight World Cup matches being played in New Jersey, including the July 19 final.

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The attorneys general also said some fans have reported that they did not receive the tickets in the category they paid for. According to the press release, some fans who selected and paid for Category 1 tickets, which were the closest areas to the field, were assigned seats further back in Category 2 areas.

"New Yorkers have been waiting years for the World Cup to come to their backyard, and they deserve a fair shot at affordable tickets," James said. "No one should be manipulated into paying sky-high prices for seats, and fans should be able to trust that the tickets they purchase will be the ones they receive."

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The attorneys general said they will also investigate FIFA's ticket prices for 2026 World Cup matches, which they said have "far exceeded" those of any previous World Cup tournament.

"Being honest about ticket sales is not complicated. But FIFA has turned buying a ticket to the World Cup into a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices - all at the expense of consumers and hardworking New Jerseyans," Davenport said.

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FIFA declined to comment.

The 2026 World Cup begins on June 11 and is being hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.