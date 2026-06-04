Three Malayalis are part of the Indian men's football team's squad for two upcoming FIFA friendlies against Tajikistan.

Mumbai City midfielder Noufal P N, Jamshedpur FC attacker Mohammed Sanan and Punjab FC defender Bijoy Varghese are the Malayalis in Khalid Jamil's 22-member squad announced on Thursday.

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India and Tajikistan will play their first friendly on June 5 and the second on June 9 in Hisor, Tajikistan.

India would want to bounce back from a pair of defeats in the Unity Cup in London. India lost 0-2 to Jamaica and 0-1 to Zimbabwe in the last week of May.

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India had defeated Tajikistan, 2-1, in the CAFA Nations Cup on August 29, which was Jamil's first match in charge of the national team.

India will be without ace striker Ryan Williams, who suffered an injury in the Unity Cup match against Jamaica. India are ranked 137th in the world, while Tajikistan are in the 103rd position.

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Squad: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Albino Gomes; Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Barla, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Pramveer; Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Noufal PN, Ricky Shabong, Macarton Louis Nickson; Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary, Mohammed Sanan, Vikram Partap Singh, Parthib Gogoi