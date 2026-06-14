At least some Kerala Blasters fans expressed shock on seeing a social media post by their former coach, Ivan Vukomanovic, that read 'welcome' in yellow.

But it turns out, Vukomanovic has signed as head coach of Slovenian side NK Radomlje. Coincidentally, yellow is the prominent colour in Radomlje's crest, just as it is for the Blasters.

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The Serbian has reportedly signed a season-long contract with the first division side. The 48-year-old had been out of contract since leaving the Blasters in 2024.

Several loyal Blasters fans had been calling for Vukomanovic's return as the club endured back-to-back poor seasons in the Indian Super League (ISL).

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Vukomanovic was popular among the Blasters supporters, guiding the club to a third ISL final in his debut season. He was given a contract extension at the end of the 2021-22 season. However, Vukomanovic's tenure also witnessed an infamous walkout episode during a playoff match in Bengaluru.

In the recently concluded season, the Blasters recovered from a horrible first half to finish mid-table under interim coach Ashley Westwood.