Kylian Mbappe's France entertained but fell short of reclaiming the World Cup in the United States recently. But a French superstar has got his American dream up and running by scoring on his MLS debut.

Antoine Griezmann made a memorable debut for Orlando City by scoring in a 4-0 win over San Jose Earthquakes, a little over a week after France exited the World Cup in the semifinal stage, losing 0-2 to eventual champions Spain.

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Griezmann received a through ball on the edge of the box, took a graceful touch to shift to his left, then guided it past the San Jose keeper. For a debut goal, it was as cool a finish as one could wish for. The forward then did his peculiar 'hotline bling' goal celebration.

The 2018 World Cup winner had joined the MLS side from Atletico Madrid, for whom he scored 211 goals and made 97 assists in 488 matches. Griezmann retired from international football in 2024.

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The MLS already has an impressive list of players who made their name in Europe, none more popular than Argentine icon Lionel Messi, who plays for Inter Miami.

Messi's former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez is also with Miami. Former Spurs star Heung-min Son plays for Los Angeles FC while Polish legend Robert Lewandowski recently joined Chicago Fire.

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Lewandowski also made his debut the same day as Griezmann, but he ended up on the losing side. Suarez scored twice as Miami, without Messi, beat the Chicago side 3-2.