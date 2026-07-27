Kerala Blasters are going through one of the toughest phases in the club's history. The owners of one of Asia's most popular football clubs, Magnum Sports Limited, are looking to sell the franchise amid mounting financial losses. While no final agreement has been reached with any prospective buyer, discussions with a Malayali entrepreneur based abroad are progressing.

V K Mathews, owner of Super League Kerala club Kozhikode FC and Executive Chairman of IBS Software, had expressed interest in acquiring the club. However, the IBS Group believes the asking price of around ₹150 crore is too high. The group is also concerned about the challenge of assembling a competitive squad for the Indian Super League (ISL) within a short period if the deal goes through. As a result, it has currently stepped back from the negotiations.

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The losses are substantial. Although the club has never been consistently profitable, its financial burden increased significantly over the past season. The situation worsened after Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the commercial partner of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), stepped away from managing the ISL, bringing an end to the broadcast and commercial revenues that clubs had previously received.

Kerala Blasters used to receive around ₹30 crore annually from broadcast and commercial revenue. In addition, FSDL provided financial support to the clubs. However, the scenario changed last season when the AIFF conducted the league without a commercial partner. While the ISL's broadcast rights were previously valued at around ₹270 crore, they fetched only about ₹8-9 crore last season.

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The Blasters' owners are no longer in a position to absorb the mounting losses. If a new investor takes over the club, the team will continue to compete. However, there is no clarity on what lies ahead if the sale does not materialise. Failure to participate in the ISL would mark the first such instance since the league's inception, leaving one of Asia's most passionately supported clubs facing an unprecedented crisis.

The player transfer window remains open until August 31, but strengthening the squad before then will require significant investment.

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At present, the return of captain Adrian Luna following his loan spell with an Indonesian club is the only positive development. Meanwhile, several players, including Sachin Suresh and Nihal Sudeesh, have left after their contracts expired. Only 13 players, including Luna, remain in the squad. Off the field, the club's management has also been trimmed, with only the chief executive officer remaining after several senior officials were let go earlier.