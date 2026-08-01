In a surprise move, Jamshedpur FC announced that it will withdraw from the Indian Super League (ISL) from the 2026-27 season, ending its nine-year stint in India's top-flight football competition.

Owned by the Tata Group, the club was founded in 2017 and quickly established itself as one of the league's most competitive teams, attracting strong support at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision comes at a time when the ISL is undergoing a major structural overhaul, with clubs set to take over the league's commercial operations under a new club-led model. While the move is expected to give clubs greater control over the league's future, it is also believed to have played a role in Jamshedpur's decision to exit.

Another factor was the club's failure to pay the ₹1.1 crore administrative fee mandated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) under the new operational framework. Earlier this month, the AIFF had asked clubs to pay the amount in two instalments by July 20. Although the deadline was later extended until Friday evening, Jamshedpur FC did not complete the payment in time.

The club has also been grappling with rising operational losses. Financial concerns have intensified following the last ISL season, which was delayed and eventually shortened to just 13 matches per club. The league was played over a little more than three months after the Master Rights Agreement between the AIFF and its former commercial partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), expired last December.

The shortened season and the absence of long-term commercial certainty have raised questions over the financial sustainability of the league, with several clubs reportedly reassessing their commitments.

ADVERTISEMENT

New ISL structure

Earlier, the AIFF and ISL clubs reached an agreement under which the clubs will manage the league's commercial operations for the next four years through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). However, the clubs have the option to exit the arrangement after two years.

Under the new model, each club is required to contribute ₹1.1 crore as an administrative fee to the AIFF. The federation will retain regulatory and administrative control over Indian football while receiving 10 per cent of the league's net profits, with the remaining 90 per cent distributed among the clubs.

The agreement had effectively ended months of uncertainty over the future of the ISL.

However, in an unexpected development, Jamshedpur FC confirmed that it would not participate in the league from the 2026-27 season, which is scheduled to begin on September 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club's board has also decided to wind up its first-team operations.

In a statement posted on X, Jamshedpur FC said it would continue contributing to Indian football despite exiting the ISL. "Jamshedpur Football Club would like to confirm that it will not be participating in ISL from 2026-27 season onwards."

The club added that Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL) remains committed to promoting football in India, particularly at the grassroots level.

"We will continue in our endeavour to promote and develop the game of football, including at the grassroots level. We will continue to identify and develop young football talent across India to create a strong pathway for young players from grassroots to national and international football."

With Jamshedpur FC's exit, the Tata Group's direct presence in Indian professional football will now be limited to the Tata Football Academy in Jamshedpur, one of the country's most renowned youth development centres.

(With PTI inputs)