Jorge Messi, the father of soccer star Lionel Messi, died on Friday night at the age of 68 at a medical clinic in the Argentine city of Rosario after a long illness, the Argentine footballer's family confirmed to Reuters.

Jorge spent his final months alternating between a medical centre in Rosario and his home, accompanied by his wife Celia and his children Rodrigo, Matias and Maria Sol, the family said.

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Lionel Messi, 39, spent time with his father after the World Cup in North America before rejoining his club, Inter Miami, for whom he returned to action a week ago.

Jorge closely accompanied his son Lionel throughout his career, beginning with his early years at Barcelona. He acted as a crucial pillar of support and, for several years, served as his representative.

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"I always needed my dad's approval, ever since I was a kid. After every match, I'd ask him what he thought of how I played," the global soccer star said previously.

During the World Cup, the captain of the Argentine national team experienced mixed emotions after scoring a hat trick in the opening match against Algeria, breaking down in tears while celebrating his first goal.

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Later, at a press conference, Lionel explained that his tears were due to "something unrelated to football" after going through "a few difficult, complicated days."

Days later, the family issued a statement regarding Jorge's "health situation", informing the public that he was undergoing medical treatment.

Several clubs, including Real Madrid and Lionel Messi's youth team Newell's Old Boys, along with the Argentine FA, expressed condolences to Lionel Messi and his family.

"From here, we stand in solidarity with the entire family during this difficult time and send the most heartfelt, warm, and affectionate embrace. Strength to you all," the Argentine FA said in a statement.

Messi's side, Inter Miami, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, are scheduled to play Monterrey in the Leagues Cup group stage later on Saturday.