After a disappointing ninth-place finish in India’s second-tier football league, Gokulam Kerala has made key changes to its squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Football League (IFL) season.

First, the Malabarians have brought in Brazilian Carlos Eduardo Parreira as head coach to lead the team. Parreira brings a wealth of experience, having worked with teams across Brazil, Indonesia and Thailand. He has also worked extensively with Brazil’s youth teams in different roles with the U-15 and U-17 national sides. He was the opponent analyst for the Brazil national team during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

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Following his signing, Gokulam on Sunday announced another Brazilian to lead its attack. Crislan Henrique da Silva de Sousa, popularly known as Crislan, has been brought in to strengthen the team’s forward line. The 34-year-old forward brings considerable experience from spells in Brazil, Portugal, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia. Across his career, Crislan has featured in 294 games, scoring 73 goals and providing 19 assists.

Gokulam have endured a disappointing few seasons after being crowned back-to-back I-League champions in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Their best years came under Italian coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese. The club were also crowned Durand Cup champions in 2019.

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However, since 2022, Gokulam have finished third twice, followed by a fourth place in the I-League, before slipping to a disappointing ninth-place finish last season.

Ahead of the new season, Gokulam are sharpening their attacking options. They have also brought in Lalchungnunga Chhangte from Sreenidi Deccan to strengthen their midfield.

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With the season scheduled to kick off on October 16, Gokulam Kerala will be hoping to reclaim the crown they last won four years ago and secure a route to the Indian Super League.