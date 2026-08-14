The board of directors of Tata Steel decided to sell its entire stake in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL), the company that operates Jamshedpur FC, to Churchill Brothers Sports Club Private Limited for a nominal consideration of ₹100.

JFSPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Tata Steel said its Committee of Directors, constituted by the company's board, had approved the transfer of its entire 100 per cent equity stake in JFSPL to Churchill Brothers.

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The stake comprises 4.08 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

Following the approval, Tata Steel and Churchill Brothers have entered into a share purchase agreement setting out the terms and conditions for the proposed transfer.

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JFSPL reported a turnover of ₹32.23 crore in the financial year 2025-26.

The transaction will see Tata Steel exit its ownership of the footballing subsidiary, with Churchill Brothers set to take over the entire stake.