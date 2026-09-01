Football is the lifeblood of Kerala, and every World Cup is a testament to that passion. Villages turn into pockets of different footballing nations, with streets and junctions draped in the colours of teams from across the world. And for millions of Malayalis, Lionel Messi has been at the heart of that footballing life — a player who captivated fans with his mesmerising movements, his legendary left foot completing the magic.

Even those who do not support Argentina find it difficult to deny Messi's greatness. So when news of his international retirement broke, Malayalis across Kerala took to social media to express their shock and grief over the decision.

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Chief Minister V D Satheesan was among those who expressed gratitude to the Argentine legend, sharing a video celebrating the joy Messi brought to football. Former Indian football captains, I M Vijayan and Jo Paul Anchery, writer N S Madhavan, lyricist B K Harinarayanan and others also remembered the moments, emotions and memories that Messi gave football fans.

For former India captain I M Vijayan, however, Messi's story may not necessarily be over. He still holds on to the hope that the Argentine could change his mind, having done so once before.

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"An Argentina without Messi, a football without Messi, a World Cup without Messi... doesn't it feel painful even to imagine? That is the magical mark that the footballer Lionel Messi has left on world football.

Messi is retiring as a legend who has nothing left to achieve. He led his motherland almost single-handedly to the finals of three World Cups. The statistics of World Cups may change. But will there ever be another phenomenon like this in football? It is doubtful.

He is 39 now. He will be 43 at the next World Cup. What if Messi comes back? I am merely indulging in a wish. Messi is a player who returned to football once after taking off his boots. I long to see him repeat that once again."

Lionel Messi kissing the World Cup trophy after winning the final in 2022 against France. Photo: Reuters

But if Vijayan hopes for one more comeback, former India captain Jo Paul Anchery sees Messi's decision as an emotional one — and one that leaves an impossible void in football.

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"This is a moment when those who love football will say a thousand thanks in their hearts. Not just to Lionel Messi, but also for having been fortunate enough to watch that legend play. What a playing career that man has given to football.

The space Messi has left behind will now be empty. Because a player like this is a rare miracle. It would have been the loss of his father, who stood by him throughout his life and career as his support, shelter and source of affection, that prompted Messi to decide that he would no longer play in the Argentina jersey."

For writer and lyricist Bineesh Puthuppanam, however, Messi's place in Kerala goes far beyond football. He is no longer merely an Argentine footballer admired from afar; he has become part of the state's cultural landscape.

"Lionel Messi is not another player from another country for us, nor merely an Argentine legend. He is the continuous resonance of our language, literature, music and history.

So many songs about Messi, so many anecdotes, stories... No celebrity of ours has received as much love, adoration and affection as the name Messi has.

There is hardly a place in Kerala without his cut-outs. At tea shops, fish markets, vegetable shops, hotels, bars, on boats racing across the sea, on canoes competing with the waves, on buses, on other vehicles, on walls... there are no places or village roads that Messi has not reached.

The only name that has conquered our sea, land and sky alike — Messi."

For lyricist B K Harinarayanan, Messi's greatness is also tied to a moment he was fortunate enough to witness from the stands at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

"Lionel Messi is a legendary player capable of rewriting the entire game single-handedly in a matter of moments. This World Cup was the latest example of that.

Even though Argentina lost in the final, what we saw in all the matches before that was nothing but Messi magic.

I was fortunate enough to watch Messi, Argentina's source of energy, in person. The venue was the pre-quarterfinal match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Australia were Argentina's opponents that day.

In the match played on December 3, I got a seat behind the Australian goal. That is precisely why I was able to watch in person the superb goal Messi scored in the 35th minute. It is one of the most precious moments of my life."

For writer N S Madhavan, Messi's retirement is not an end to the legend but a new chapter in a career that has already become part of football history.

"Star, farewell!! He may have thought that the world should not remember Messi as the dejected man who lost to Spain in the last World Cup final.

He is stepping away from international football leaving behind Messi, who just the other day brought out his old magic by scoring four goals in succession for Inter Miami.

The consolation for football lovers is that Messi will continue with Inter Miami and in club football. Messi will forever shine in the firmament of football as a beacon for generations to come."