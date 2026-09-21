Mumbai: The Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday appointed former Chief Commercial Officer of JSW Sports, Karan Yadav, as its first CEO under the new club-led model.

As CEO, Yadav will lead the League Office and the strategic, commercial and organisational direction of the ISL, working closely with its clubs and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

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His mandate will include shaping the League's overall strategy and commercial direction, strengthening relationships with clubs, broadcasters, sponsors and other stakeholders, while building a high-performing League Office that supports the long-term growth and sustainability of the competition.

The club-led model also creates greater opportunity for alignment between the League Office and clubs across commercial strategy, partnerships, broadcast, fan engagement and the development of the competition. Yadav will lead this effort while working with the clubs to build a cohesive League strategy and strengthen the ISL's position within the wider Indian football ecosystem.

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"The ISL is entering an important new chapter, and I am excited by the opportunity to help shape what comes next. The club-led model gives us a strong foundation to work with the clubs and the Managing Committee of ISL, with a shared ambition for the League and for Indian football," Yadav was quoted as saying in a press release by ISL.

"Our focus will be on building a strong and effective League Office, strengthening the League's commercial and broadcast proposition, deepening its connection with fans and creating an environment where clubs can grow sustainably.”

Ultimately, we want to build a League that is stronger, more connected and capable of taking Indian football forward," said Yadav.

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The ISL had a truncated season last year after a halt forced by the end of its Master Rights Agreement with the Reliance group-led FSDL. The league was revived following an intervention by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. As per the new model, the clubs will hold the commercial rights for the ISL, while the AIFF will retain administrative control and oversight of key operational aspects.