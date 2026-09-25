Kozhikode: It is often said that football is nothing without its fans. For A Mithun, a lifelong supporter of Gokulam Kerala FC, this sentiment has taken on a deeply personal meaning. Once a passionate voice cheering from the gantry of the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Mithun has transitioned from a face in the crowd during the club’s I-League fixtures to an integral part of the team's inner circle, officially taking over as the senior team's kit manager for the upcoming season.

Mithun’s journey is a heartwarming testament to how sheer dedication and club loyalty can open doors in professional sports. A resident of Andodi House in Kottuli, his deep-rooted connection with the club intensified after the Covid pandemic when he joined Battalia, the official fan group of Gokulam Kerala FC. His unbridled enthusiasm and natural leadership quickly saw him rise to the position of fan coordinator.

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Stepping stones to the squad

Recognising his passion and commitment, the club management initially entrusted Mithun with organising youth championships and grassroot events. His success in these administrative roles paved the way for his entry into the technical side of the club, starting as the kit manager for the under-14 and under-16 development squads.

Mithun’s career progression continued upwards as he was appointed the kit manager for the club’s Kerala Premier League (KPL) squad. His meticulous work behind the scenes did not go unnoticed by the senior management, earning him the ultimate promotion to the senior team.

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Ready for the big stage

As Gokulam Kerala FC prepares to launch its campaign in the Indian Football League (IFL, formerly known as the I-League) late this October, Mithun will be in the dugout, managing the gear and dressing room logistics for the players he once admired from afar. His inspiring journey demonstrates that football clubs can indeed offer a home and a viable career path to their most loyal supporters.