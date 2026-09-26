Bengaluru: On paper, a massive 94 places separated FIFA ranked 44 Panama and 138th-ranked India. The rankings, however, mattered little on the pitch as a spirited Indian side produced an outstanding display to hold World Cup veterans Panama to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

A brilliant first-half goal from winger Ryan Williams gave the hosts a shocking lead, raising hopes of a historic victory. Though Omar Valencia’s spectacular second-half strike salvaged a draw for the visitors, the performance stands as a major statement of intent for Indian football.

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Williams sparks stadium eruption

From the opening whistle, Panama showcased their technical superiority, launching wave after wave of attack. However, the Indian defence held firm, absorbing the pressure with remarkable discipline. The breakthrough moment arrived in the 41st minute against the run of play. Seizing a brilliant long pass from the midfield, forward Ryan Williams sprinted into the box, skilfully rounded Panama goalkeeper Marcos Reyes, and slotted the ball home. The Kanteerava Stadium erupted in joy as India went into the half-time break with a historic 1-0 lead.

Valencia restores parity

Stung by the deficit, Panama emerged with renewed vigour in the second half, intensifying their attack. Their persistence paid off in the 68th minute when Omar Valencia received the ball just outside the penalty box and unleashed a stunning left-footed screamer. The powerful strike flew into the top corner, leaving the Indian goalkeeper with absolutely no chance. Despite both sides pushing hard for a late winner, the defensive lines remained resolute until the final whistle blew.

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Preparations for Brazil and Uruguay

This high-profile friendly was the first of three massive fixtures lined up for the Indian team, serving as a crucial test to assess their strengths and weaknesses ahead of even bigger challenges. The squad will travel to Kolkata next, where they are scheduled to face football powerhouses Brazil on October 3 and Uruguay on October 6.