Kochi: Kerala Blasters officially announced two new signings joining the club ahead of the 2026/27 Indian Super League season. The club has secured the services of experienced Indian goalkeeper Amrinder Singh and midfielder Mohammad Yasir.

Amrinder Singh joins Kerala Blasters from Odisha FC, bringing much-needed experience between the sticks with years of football across Indian football. The 33-year-old goalkeeper was part of the league-winning Mumbai City FC side of the 2020/21 season, having played for Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC.

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Amrinder was also a regular part of the Indian national team over the course of his career. The signing intends to bring all-important stability to the goalkeeping department, where the Blasters struggled due to inexperience in the past few seasons.

Mohammed Yasir at th Kerala Blasters pre-season camp. Photo: Kerala Blasters

Mohammad Yasir joins Blasters from FC Goa. The 28-year- old midfielder will bring further creative dynamics to a midfield including Adrian Luna and Ebindas Yesudasan, adding another ball-carrier behind them. Yasir represented FC Goa, FC Pune City and Hyderabad FC in the ISL, while having earned his senior international debut in 2021.

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Both players have joined the team’s pre-season camp in Chennai as Kerala Blasters continue preparations for the upcoming season under head coach Ashley Westwood. They will be part of the squad until the end of the 2026-27 season.