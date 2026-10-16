Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ashley Westwood has emphasised the need for continued improvement as his side prepares to face NorthEast United FC in their upcoming Indian Super League fixture on Sunday. Despite beginning the campaign with a victory and a clean sheet, Westwood acknowledged that his team still has considerable work to do before reaching its desired level of performance. Westwood reflected on the positives from the previous outing, the squad's fitness and preparation, and assessed the challenge posed by a confident NorthEast United side.

“We're not quite there yet”

While pleased with the result in the previous match, Westwood was quick to point out that the performance had left room for improvement. The English coach explained that the team was still adapting to his preferred style of football following a relatively short preparation period. “It's early days. We have a way of playing. We talk about the systems in and out of possession, and the more practice we have, the more games we have, the better we'll become,” Westwood said.

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The coach also highlighted the challenges surrounding the team's late assembly, travel schedule and limited training time. With several players arriving close to matchday, Kerala Blasters have had to work through logistical difficulties while building tactical cohesion. “Of course, after the game, we're going to say, ‘Yes, we won.’ But there's many things to work on. We're not quite there yet because nobody is after nine, ten or twelve days of training,” he added.

NorthEast United chellenge

Westwood acknowledged that NorthEast United's opening victory over Mohun Bagan had demonstrated their quality and confidence heading into the encounter. He also praised their coach Juan Benali for his tactical flexibility and understanding of Indian football.

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“Any result against them (Mohun Bagan) shows you that NorthEast are a very good side,” Westwood said. “They'll be confident, and we just have to make sure that we're organised and prepared to stand up and be counted and give a good account of ourselves,” he added.

Westwood also highlighted NorthEast United's ability to change formations and adapt their approach during matches. He noted that Benali had demonstrated tactical flexibility against Mohun Bagan, switching from a five-player defensive setup to a back four and adjusting positions to create numerical advantages. For Kerala Blasters, the challenge will be to remain tactically disciplined, identify the opposition's weaknesses and respond effectively to changes during the game.

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Improving fitness with every matchday

The Blasters' preparation has also been influenced by the need to build match fitness across the squad. Westwood said he was satisfied with the players' commitment, professionalism and application, although he acknowledged that the team was not yet at its desired collective fitness level.

“We all need to get fitter and stronger. We're nowhere near where we need to be collectively,” he explained. Westwood described the current period as a foundation-building phase in which the squad must continue to develop physically and tactically. “It's all good, but it's a foundation. We have to grow now and learn and evolve,” he said.

On the injury front, Westwood reported that Bikash Yumnam remained unavailable, while one or two players were experiencing minor muscle soreness and stiffness. He also indicated that Adrian Luna was getting stronger after a lengthy spell away from regular football.

“Luna's getting stronger,” Westwood said, expressing hope that the midfielder would continue progressing towards full readiness. Kerala Blasters are managing their workload carefully as they seek to balance physical development with the demands of competitive fixtures.

The match kicks off at 7:30 pm in the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.