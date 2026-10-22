Kochi: Despite uncertainty looming over their first home game of the Indian Super League 2026/27 season, scheduled for October 25, Kerala Blasters are optimistic to begin their home campaign in the heart of Kochi at their beloved Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

In light of several reports on another rift emerging between the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the club regarding the proposed fee for using the stadium amenities, the club strongly believes that the sun is expected to come out ahead of the first home game under the new ownership. The GCDA, however, has so far denied any formal contact from the club, while Blasters assert confidence in closing out an agreement at the earliest.

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The disagreements regarding stadium rent have called for fresh discussions between both parties, putting the match operations on hold with only days left for the fixture. Ticket sales for the home match had also hit a roadblock amid the uncertainty over the stadium rent. Addressing the delay, the GCDA, the custodians of the stadium, stated that the club approached them at the eleventh hour for the fixture scheduled on Sunday and had not yet submitted a formal application to allot the ground.

The transitional period due to the recent ownership change, leaving only a short window for season preparations, is said to have caused the delay. The Blasters, however, are positive to reach an agreement with the authority, confirming that the match would go ahead at Kochi despite delayed negotiations.

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Ticket sales are expected to begin post an agreement, and the club will also unveil their home kit prior to the fixture. Notably, ground rent had triggered a similar standoff between the club’s management and the GCDA last season as well. With another impasse a mere possibility, Blasters are set to kick off their first home game of the season against Mumbai City FC this Sunday.