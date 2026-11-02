Kochi: “If a team wants consistency, they must give the manager enough time. Back him and keep him at the helm for as long as possible. Instilling that confidence in the coach is the foundational step toward building a winning side,” says Uruguayan playmaker Adrián Luna, marking his much-awaited return to Kerala Blasters after a brief hiatus.

Fresh off his loan spell with an Indonesian club, the sheer delight of lacing up his boots once again for his home club and playing in front of adoring fans was written all over Luna’s face. In a candid conversation with Malayala Manorama, he opened up about his hopes and expectations for the upcoming season.

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A reluctant departure

“I never wanted to leave Blasters last season. But at the time, when complete uncertainty loomed over whether the ISL would even take place, I had no choice. That said, I enjoyed my time there. My family was with me, and I made great friends. We had 11 foreign players in that squad, including several from Spain, so it was wonderful sharing laughs and banter in Spanish.”

A new-look Blasters under a new coach

“Every manager brings a unique philosophy and tactical setup. Ashley Westwood is someone who demands strict positional discipline from every player on the pitch, while urging us to be relentlessly creative on the ball. I’ve learned to adapt to different managerial styles over the years. When I was 20, that wasn't easy. But now at 34, I can immediately grasp the intent behind what the coach says and how he operates.”

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The new role at Blasters

“Ashley is keen on trusting Indian players with leadership roles, and handing them the captain's armband is an extension of that vision. As far as I’m concerned, wearing the armband or not changes nothing. My focus is to lead by example, both on and off the pitch, and to guide and support the youngsters as much as humanly possible.”

Fans longing for silverware

“Of course, I want to lift the trophy just as badly as the fans do. But I don't feel pressure. I play football purely for the love of the game. Life throws plenty of genuinely stressful moments your way; football shouldn’t be one of them. That’s precisely what I tell the youngsters: this is a God-given gift, so go out there and enjoy it! I always share another piece of advice with them, listen to the senior pros. They bring a wealth of hard-earned experience, and that is invaluable.”

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Family first

“My partner is from Mexico, and we have two children. The family is based there right now, while my sister lives in our homeland, Uruguay. We plan our season around ensuring the kids’ schooling isn't disrupted. Once my playing days are behind me, my only wish is to dedicate as much time as possible to my family.”