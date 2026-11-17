India came from behind to beat arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in a thrilling final on Tuesday, clinching a record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title and their third consecutive crown.

Fielding a second-string side, India overcame a first-half deficit to retain the title, with Sandip Mandi scoring a dramatic late winner in Dhaka.

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Pakistan took the lead in first-half stoppage time through Alamgir Ghazi, who curled a superb right-footed effort into the far corner in the 45+1st minute. India had struggled to find their rhythm in the opening half, with Pakistan dominating possession and creating more chances.

Pakistan registered nine shots in the opening 30 minutes, including two on target, while India managed only two attempts, neither of which tested the goalkeeper.

India had a flurry of opportunities around the 35th minute but failed to convert before Ghazi put Pakistan ahead.

The match took a decisive turn in the 59th minute when Pakistan were reduced to 10 men. Junaid Shah was shown a straight red card following a VAR review for a rash tackle on Brison Fernandes.

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India made the numerical advantage count almost immediately, with Suhail Ahmad Bhat restoring parity in the 60th minute.

Lhungdim Khaiminthang delivered a free-kick into the penalty area, and Macarton Nickson got a slight touch before Bhat side-footed the ball into the net.

Both sides made changes as the contest entered its final stages. India brought on Abdul Rabeeh and Irfan Yadwad in the 72nd minute, and the substitutes combined to create another opportunity. Irfan's low cross found Rabeeh, whose first-time effort was blocked by the Pakistan defence.

With extra time looming, India continued to press for a winner. Their persistence paid off in the 88th minute when Sandip Mandi rose to meet Rabeeh's outswinging corner and directed a powerful header downwards.

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The ball bounced towards the top corner, beyond the reach of Pakistan goalkeeper Yousuf Butt, sparking celebrations among the Indian players.

The late strike sealed a memorable comeback for Naushad Moosa's side and ensured India retained their SAFF Championship crown.

For Pakistan, who were appearing in their first-ever SAFF Championship final, it was a heartbreaking end to a campaign in which they had come close to claiming their maiden title.