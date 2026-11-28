The English Premier League enters Matchweek 12 as clubs continue to seek consistency. A crucial outing awaits Arsenal and Manchester City on Sunday, as the two juggernauts clash at the Emirates. The match-up, however, has attracted little hype this time.

City head north after a string of bad results, the latest being Wednesday's draw with Napoli in the Champions League. Enzo Maresca will be under scrutiny if not for a positive result against fierce rivals. A win at the Emirates will be all he needs to reinstate confidence in his team and get them back to winning ways.

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According to Maresca, the inconsistency was to be expected during a period of change. "Transition requires time. It's probably because we won seven games in a row, with Champions League eight in a row. Everyone was thinking at City there's no transition," Maresca told a press conference on Friday.

"But I've said many times I'm not a magician. There is transition, it's normal. There are eight or nine new players, the manager is new. So you need time. And you can see, with different clubs when they had transition, how complicated it is,” he added.

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Arsenal are without a win after the international break, settling for stalemates in their last two matches against Newcastle in the league and Borussia Dortmund in Europe midweek. The attack continued to concern Mikel Arteta ahead of the game, as his side failed to fire once again despite creating numerous chances. It was especially apparent against Dortmund, with thirty shots but only four on target. David Raya’s absence in goal will also worry the Arsenal boss in a high-profile match.

"When we play the home games against big teams, that becomes crucial in the title challenge. We know how important those home games are and the difference they can make," Arteta told reporters on Friday. The Spaniard, however, dismisses suggestions Sunday's result could prove decisive in the title race so early in the season. "But obviously it's November and we know how long we still have to play. That's the same for every team," he added.

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Despite the recent draws, Arsenal carry the upper hand going into the game. They registered plenty of possession and territory in their matches, only lacking a clinical edge. Meanwhile, City’s defence failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 games in all competitions. Their dominance in controlling the game is long gone along with Pep Guardiola, and they are expected to struggle against the defending champions, who have mastered control in all phases. A defeat on Sunday would leave City nine points adrift of Arsenal.

(With Reuters inputs).