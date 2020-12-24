Keralite GM Nihal Sarin emerges world champion

Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin emerged champion in the Under-18 category of the FIDE Online World cadets and youth rapid chess championship.

It was the fourth title for the second seed Nihal in the last three months. The 16-year-old Keralite had won the Junior Speed Chess, Capechecs Online Karpov Trophy and the Super Juniors Cup prior to this triumph.

Nihal played out a draw in the the first game of the final against Armenia’s Shant Sargsyan with the black.

In the second game, Nihal won in 54 moves and clinched the gold with a 1.5-0.5 scoreline.

Nihal is a Plus One student of CMI Devamatha Public School, Thrissur.

Woman International Master Rakshitta Ravi won gold in the girls' U-16 category while Grandmaster D Gukesh bagged the top honours in the U-14 event. Mrinmoy Rajkhowa picked up a bronze in the in the U-10 category.

Rakshitta sailed over her Chinese opponent WIM Song Yuxin to clinch the gold.

