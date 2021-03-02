Tennis or badminton? Saina biopic poster leaves fans in splits

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Tuesday took to social media to share the first poster of her biopic. The poster shows a wristband on hands with the tri-color from the Indian flag releasing a shuttlecock. However, a few fans were quick to point out that the poster resembled more of a tennis player serving than a shuttler serving.

Some of the fans mentioned that a badminton serve doesn't happen from the top but from below.

"I’m so glad to share a glimpse of my upcoming movie, #Saina. Lots of love to the entire team. In cinemas on 26th March," 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Saina had tweeted while sharing the poster.



Initially Shraddha Kapoor was roped in to play the lead role, but she had to leave the project midway following which the makers zeroed in on Parineeti for the role.

