All England Open: Lakshya Sen through to quarterfinals

Birmingham: India's Lakshya Sen progressed to the men's singles quarterfinals of the prestigious All England Open badminton tournament on Thursday. Sen beat France's Thomas Rouxel 21-18, 21-17.

Sen will now face either Ireland's Nhat Nguyen, who beat Kidambi Srikanth on Wednesday, or Netherland's Mark Caljouw. His result has been the high point for Indians thus far on Day 2 of the Super 1000 tournament with H S Prannoy being knocked out in men's singles and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa losing their mixed doubles match.



Prannoy lost 15-21, 14-21 to Japanese world No. 1 Kento Momota in 48 minutes. This is Prannoy's eighth consecutive defeat to Momota, who is making his return to international badminton after over a year after a car crash in January last year led to him missing the rest of the 2020 season.



Meanwhile, Rankireddy and Ashwini lost 21-19, 21-9 to Japan's Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsumoto in 35 minutes.

