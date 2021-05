International bodybuilder and Mr India runner-up Jagdish Lad passed away at Vadodara on Friday after battling COVID-19. He was 34 years old.

Lad was on oxygen support for the last four days in a hospital at Vadodara.

Lad represented his home state Maharashtra and India in several bodybuilding contests.

Lad had won a silver medal in Mr India competition. He also won a silver medal at the World Championship.