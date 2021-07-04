Saina congratulates Yogi; RLD chief calls her 'sarkari shuttler'

Lucknow: Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal has congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on BJP's "thumping victory" in elections to the posts of the district panchayat chief, prompting a sharp comment from Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary who called her "sarkaari shuttler".



In a tweet on Saturday night, Saina said, "Hearty congratulations for thumping victory in Zila Panchayat Chairperson election in UP @myogiadityanath sir."



Saina had joined the BJP ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.



Reacting to Saina's tweet almost one-and-half-hours later, RLD president Chaudhary tweeted, "Sarkaari shuttler recognises BJP skill in smashing peoples' verdict! I think voters need to play a subtle drop shot on celebs trying to influence their decisions!."

