Saina congratulates Yogi; RLD chief calls her 'sarkari shuttler'

Published: July 04, 2021 05:15 PM IST

Lucknow: Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal has congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on BJP's "thumping victory" in elections to the posts of the district panchayat chief, prompting a sharp comment from Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary who called her "sarkaari shuttler".

In a tweet on Saturday night, Saina said, "Hearty congratulations for thumping victory in Zila Panchayat Chairperson election in UP @myogiadityanath sir."

Saina had joined the BJP ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

Reacting to Saina's tweet almost one-and-half-hours later, RLD president Chaudhary tweeted, "Sarkaari shuttler recognises BJP skill in smashing peoples' verdict! I think voters need to play a subtle drop shot on celebs trying to influence their decisions!."

