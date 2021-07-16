Olympic T-shirt presented to coach Nambiar

The Olympics message and an Olympic T-shirt from Sports Minister Anurag Thakur were presented to noted athletics coach O Madhavan Nambiar at his residence in Kozhikode on Friday.

Nambiar, who coached P T Usha to glory, is battling Parkinson's disease. The 89-year-old was chosen for the Padma Shri earlier this year.

The former Air Force officer played a big role in moulding Usha into India's most prolific athlete on the international arena.

The former Services athlete turned to coaching and it was G V Raja who was instrumental in bringing Nambiar to the Kerala State Sports Council's coaching staff.

Nambiar spotted Usha during the selection trials to the Kannur Sports Division in 1976.

He also coached prominent Indian athletes Shiny Wilson and Vandana Rao.

Nambiar won the Dronacharya Award in 1985.