Olympics, a global unifier: Mohanlal

It's time for another Olympics! Thousands of athletes from around the world take part in a variety of competitions and the whole world cheer for them putting aside all the differences: it is a spectacle with a unique unifying power. Race, religion, politics, socioeconomic status and gender are all thrown out the window when the whole world band together to celebrate or commiserate the result of a competition.

I was also a spectator at the 2012 London Olympics. The atmosphere was electric and the mood was festive inside and outside the stadiums, I remember. It was a memorable experience and I'm glad to have been part of such an incredible event.

Athletes who take part in the Tokyo Games deserve a very big round of applause. The COVID-19 has disrupted their routines and training for months as the world has been in an indefinite standstill due to the pandemic. These sportspersons are taking the field after going through a tough period which forced them to train in a limited setting and prepare for the showpiece event under tremendous pressure.

Athletes from many other countries in the world had a full support system to fight the pandemic and top notch facilities to train, but it was not the same case with most of our athletes. They did not have access to appropriate facilities to hone their skills, but, putting all that disappointments aside, they are ready to fight it out.

There are nine Keralites in the Indian Olympic contingent. But while watching the Olympics, there is no place for regional sentiments as it instills a sense of national pride in the heart of every Indian within the country and abroad.

Watching the sporting landscape returning to a semblance of normalcy makes me happy. When someone wins or misses a medal by 1/100th of a second, it gives us such an adrenaline rush. Sport at its best is a glorious indulgence that blends exultant joy and mind-numbing grief.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics offers a light of hope for the world. No matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow. The message is to give our children a real-world learning experience that will set them up for success in life beyond school and textbooks.

Japanese are known for their discipline and cleanliness. Long before the coronavirus pandemic struck, Japanese people were comfortable with covering their faces - both for medical reasons and to conform with the norms of society. Discipline and punctuality is part and parcel of Japanese culture and it is reflected in every walk of life. How they handle outdoor shoes and indoor slippers is a good example of their daily life etiquette. They are able to host an Olympics in these testing times because of that admirable discipline and integrity.



Let's hope that our athletes will put up a good performance and bring home some medals from Tokyo. Let's also dream about a Keralite standing on the podium.

