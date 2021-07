Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Schedule of Indians on Saturday

Tokyo: Following is India's schedule on the second day of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. All timings in IST.



Archery

Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav vs Chia-En Lin and Chih-Chun Tang (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations: 6 am.



Bronze Medal Match: 12.55pm.



Gold Medal Match: 1.15pm.



Badminton



Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Shetty Chirag vs Yang Lee/Chi-Lin Wang (Chinese Taipei) in Men's Doubles Group A match: 8.50 am.



B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman (Israel) in Men's Singles Group D match: 9.30 am



Boxing



Vikash Krishan vs Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa (JPN): 69kg Round of 32 match: 3.54 pm.



Hockey



India vs New Zealand in Men's Pool A match: 6.30 am



India vs Netherlands in Women's Pool A match: 5.15 pm



Judo



Likmabam Sushila Devi vs Eva Csernoviczki (Hungary) in Women's 48kg Round of 32 elimination bout: 10th bout after 7.30 am start.



Rowing



Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Heat 2: 7.30 am.



Shooting



Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan in Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 5 am



Women's 10m Air Rifle Final: 7.15am



Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary in Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 9.30 am



Men's 10m Air Rifle Final: 12 pm



Table Tennis



Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra vs Yun Ju Lin and Ching Cheng (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Doubles Round of 16 match: 8:30 am.



Manika Batra vs Tin-Tin Ho (Great Britain) in Women's Singles Round 1 match 12:15 pm.



Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergstroem of Sweden in Women's Singles Round 1 match 1 pm.



Tennis



Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) in Men's Singles Round 1 match: 2nd match after 7.30 am start.



Weightlifting



Mirabai Chanu in women's 49kg: 10.20 am.