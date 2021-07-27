Tokyo 2020: Russian women win team event after Biles drops out of final

Tokyo: The Russian Olympic Committee won the gymnastics women's team event at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, denying American Simone Biles the first of what she hoped would be six gold medals at the Games.

The United States won silver, while bronze went to Britain.

Biles dropped out of the women's team event after one vault because of what USA Gymnastics described as a "medical issue" but will still receive a silver medal.

Biles' quest to become the greatest female Olympian took a bizarre twist, when she dropped out of the women's team event after one vault.



After a disappointing attempt in the first rotation, the American was signified by an 'R' on the competitor list before the bars began, indicating she would not continue in the competition.

Biles had been bidding for a record six gold medals in Tokyo, but USA Gymnastics said the 24-year-old's continue participation in the Games was uncertain.



"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue," said USA Gymnastics. "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Biles had been leading the United States' defence of their women's gymnastics team title, and is looking to add to her haul of four gold medals won at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Her bid did not get off to a great start, with a disappointing score of 13.766 on the vault in the first rotation. All three Russians who vaulted scored higher, as did her US teammates.



Biles then dropped out amid scenes of confusion.