Tokyo Diary: We had a plan in place against Spain, says Sreejesh

PR Sreejesh from Tokyo Games Village



We were aiming for nothing short of a win against Spain. It was crucial to put behind the disappointment of our 1-7 defeat to Australia. It was a big challenge for our defensive unit, which includes me, but as a team, we were well prepared.

We were able to stick to our game plan and play well, especially in the first half. We could take the lead in the 14th minute and score another goal immediately to go into the second quarter leading 2-0. The two early goals boosted the side's confidence.

As we knew Spain would come all guns blazing in the second half, the defenders were extremely cautious. A fair share of credit for this morale-boosting victory must go to our tenacious and well-organised defence.

More importantly, the 3-0 victory took us to the second spot behind Australia on the points table in Group A. With the top four from the group making the knockouts, the second win in three matches has boosted our chances.

Top-ranked Australia is the only team in the group that is above us in the world rankings. The heavy defeat we suffered at the hands of the Kookaburras was a good learning experience.

We will be up against defending Olympic champions Argentina and Asian Games winners Japan in the remaining two group-stage matches. Argentina is a tough opposition. Japan is no pushovers either.

However, we are confident of winning both the matches. If we manage to top the group, we will be facing the fourth-placed side from Pool B.

If we finish third or fourth, we will be pitted against one of the strongest teams qualifying from that group. That's why it is important to win the next two matches and finish the group stage on a high.

(The writer is a member of the Indian hockey team)