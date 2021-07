Tokyo 2020: Schedule of Indians on Saturday

Tokyo: Following is the schedule of Indians on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics. All timings in IST.

Archery



Men's individual pre-quarterfinals, Atanu Das vs T Furukawa (Japan), 7.16 am

Semifinals: 11.15 am onwards

Medal rounds, 1 pm onwards

Athletics

Women’s discus throw Group A, Seema Punia, 6 am

Women’s discus throw Group B, Kamalpreet Kaur, 7.25 am

Men’s Long Jump, M Sreeshankar, 3.40 pm

Badminton



Women’s singles semifinals, P V Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei), 3.20 pm onwards

Boxing

Men's Flyweight Round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Y Martinez (Colombia), 7.30 am

Women's Middleweight Quarterfinals: Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (China), 3.36 pm

Hockey

Indian women vs South Africa, 8.45 am

Sailing

49er Race 10, Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar, 8.35 am

Shooting

Qualification – 50m rifle 3 – Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil, 8.30 am

Final, 12:30 pm