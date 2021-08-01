Kerala hurdler books World U20 athletics meet berth

Kochi: Kerala hurdler Ann Rose Tomy has secured a berth in the World Athletics U20 Championships to be held at Nairobi, Kenya from August 17 to 22.

Ann Rose clocked 13.98 seconds to finish second in 100m hurdles at the 19th National Federation Cup Jr U-20 Athletics Championships at Sangrur in Punjab on Sunday to qualify for the world championship.

Telangana's Agasara and Karnataka's Unnathi Bol took gold and bronze on 13.96 and 14.42 seconds respectively. The Telangana runner also met the Worlds' qualifying mark of 14.15 seconds.

Ann Rose, a second year B.Com student of St Thomas College, Thrissur, had bagged gold in 100m hurdles at the previous edition of the Federation Cup.