Winning gold in Paris is my ultimate dream, says Chanu | Video

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged India's first medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics with a silver in women's 49kg category. In an exclusive chat with Manorama News, the 26-year-old recalled her historic feat and said that the feeling was yet to sink in.

She said that after failing to log a single legitimate lift at the 2016 Rio Games, winning the Olympic medal was a 'dream come true'.

"I was really disappointed and completely broken after Rio. This silver medal is a fruit of five years of hard work and dedication to the sport. It has been the biggest moment of my life so far," she says earnestly.

According to Chanu, her ultimate dream is to win an Olympic gold. "I'm yet to realise my ultimate dream. Hopefully, I will be able to do it at the next Olympics in Paris. I'm also looking forward to doing well at the 2022 Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games. I'm grateful to my coach Vijay Sharma and my family members. It is because of their efforts, unwavering support and wishes that I could make it to the podium," she says.

The youngest of six siblings hailing from Nongpok Kakching, a village 45 km south of Manipur’s capital Imphal, Chanu hopes her feat will encourage more and more girls to take up sports.

"The abundance of talent in India has to be harnessed. States like Kerala need to nurture these talents and encourage them to excel in their chosen area. Women are not meant to stay indoors and do only household chores. I want to see more and more girls taking up weightlifting. Those who perform well will get a chance to train with me," she says in the interview.