Tokyo: Following is India's schedule at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. All timings in IST.

ATHLETICS

Annu Rani in women's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5.50 am



Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men's shot put Qualification Group A: 3.45 am



HOCKEY

India vs Belgium in men's semifinal, 7 am



WRESTLING

Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia) in women's 62kg. Seventh bout after 8. 30 am start