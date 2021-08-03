Tokyo 2020: Schedule of Indians on Wednesday

Published: August 03, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain. File photo: IANS

Tokyo: Following is India's schedule at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday. All timings in IST.

ATHLETICS

Neeraj Chopra in men's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5.35am 

Shivpal Singh in men's javelin throw Qualification Group B: 7.05 am

BOXING

Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) in women's 69kg semifinal, 11 am

GOLF

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 1: 4 am

HOCKEY

India vs Argentina in women's semifinal: 3.30 pm

WRESTLING

Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Eduardo Tigreros (Colombia) in men's freestyle 57kg; fourth bout after 8 am start

Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) in women's freestyle 57kg; fifth bout after 8 am start

Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) in men's freestyle 86kg; eighth bout after 8 am start

