Tokyo 2020: Schedule of Indians on Wednesday

Tokyo: Following is India's schedule at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday. All timings in IST.



ATHLETICS



Neeraj Chopra in men's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5.35am



Shivpal Singh in men's javelin throw Qualification Group B: 7.05 am



BOXING



Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) in women's 69kg semifinal, 11 am



GOLF



Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 1: 4 am



HOCKEY



India vs Argentina in women's semifinal: 3.30 pm



WRESTLING



Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Eduardo Tigreros (Colombia) in men's freestyle 57kg; fourth bout after 8 am start



Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) in women's freestyle 57kg; fifth bout after 8 am start



Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) in men's freestyle 86kg; eighth bout after 8 am start