Kerala's Jubin Jimmy to compete in world U-16 rapid chess championship

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 05, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Jubin Jimmy is a tenth standard student of Infant Jesus Anglo Indian HSS, Tangasseri, Kollam

Kollam: Kerala's Jubin Jimmy will represent India at the Fide Online Rapid World Cup Cadets & Youth Chess Championship.

The Kollam-native, who secured bronze in the national U-16 championship held in June, will compete in the U-16 category in the Fide event starting August 15.

Jubin is a tenth-standard student of Infant Jesus Anglo Indian Higher Secondary school, Tangasseri in the Kollam district.

The 2259-rated teenager, who holds a Fide Master title, is the 22nd seed in the world championship that has American Yoo Christopher Woojin (Elo rating: 2479) as the top seed.

The son of Jimmy Joseph and Jayamma Jimmy had also competed in the world championship last year.

