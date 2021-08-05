Belgium clinch maiden Olympic hockey gold

Tokyo: Belgium won their first Olympic men's hockey title, beating Australia 3-2 in a penalty shootout after the final finished in a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

The sides were locked in a close fight through much of the match, with Belgium forward Florent van Aubel giving the Red Lions the lead two minutes into the second half.

Australia equalised thanks to a goal by Tom Wickham, sending the match to the shootout, in which Belgian goalie Vincent Vanasch played a key role as the Kookaburras failed on three attempts.

"We were really focused and then I did the job at the end," Vanasch told reporters.

"I’m really happy. I think all of the Belgian people are proud today of the Belgium national team."

Australia, who won the silver medal, claimed their last Olympic title in 2004.

India took the bronze earlier on Thursday after a thrilling 5-4 victory over Germany, giving the country its first Olympic medal in the sport since the 1980 Moscow Games.