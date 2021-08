Tokyo 2020: Schedule of Indians on Friday

Tokyo: Following is the schedule of Indian athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Friday. All timings in IST.

ATHLETICS

Men's 50 km walk final, Gurpreet Singh, 2 am

Men's 4x400m relay Heat 2, Amoj Jacob, Naganathan Pandi, Arokia Rajiv, Nirma Noah Tom, Muhammed Anas, 5. 07 pm

GOLF

Women's individual round 3, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, 4 am

Women's 20km race walk final, Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami, 1 pm

HOCKEY

Women's bronze medal play-off, Great Britain vs India, 7 am

WRESTLING

Men's freestyle 65kg 1/8 final, Bajrang Punia vs E Akmataliev, 8 am onwards

Women's freestyle 50kg 1/8 final, Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi, 8 am onwards