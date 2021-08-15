Kerala GM Narayanan finishes second in Riga chess event

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala-based Indian chess Grandmaster S L Narayanan claimed second place in the Riga Technical University Open in the Latvian capital on Sunday.



The Thiruvananthapuram player secured 7 points from nine rounds to finish behind German GM Alexander Donchenko, who had 7.5 points.

Lithuanian IM Tomas Laurusas bagged a surprise third place from a evenly contested field that comprised ten 2600+ rated players, six of whom were Indians.

Second seed and another Kerala boy, GM Nihal Sarin, managed six points after drawing his last six rounds.