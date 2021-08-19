Kottayam lad Jibin in Indian volley squad for U-19 world championship

Kochi: Kottayam lad Jibin Job has been included in the 12-member Indian team for the Boys' U-19 World Volleyball Championship to be held in Iran from August 24 to September 2.

Besides central blocker Jibin, Paravur native Bijoy Babu is part of the team as a coach.

Delhi's Sameer Chaudhary has been named the captain of the Indian team that will depart for Tehran on Saturday and play its first match on the opening day of the championship against Nigeria.

The other countries in India's pool (A) are hosts Iran, Poland and Guatemala.

There are 20 teams in the competition that will be held under strict COVID restrictions due to a 'general lockdown' that has been imposed in Iran in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases.

"The squad had its coaching camp in Bhubaneswar and it proved to be highly productive as the senior men's team was also training there. The boys played four practice games against the seniors and it helped their confidence a great deal," coach Bijoy Babu told Onmanorama.

India last played in the world U19 championship in 2009 when Italy had hosted the event. India's best achievement in the U-19 boys' world championship was a silver medal in 2003 when the event was held in Thailand.