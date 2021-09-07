Olympian Sajan Prakash promoted to Assistant Commandant in Kerala Police

Olympic swimmer Sajan Prakash was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commandant in the Kerala Police on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Kerala-born swimmer had recently represented the country at the summer Olympics in Tokyo.

He had qualified for the Games in the 'A' quota by clocking 1:56.38 in the men's 200m butterfly event at an international event held in Rome in June.

Sajan, Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel were the three Indian swimmers in Tokyo.

By his admission, Sajan could not perform well at the Games, finishing 24th in 200m butterfly, his favourite event and failing to qualify to the semifinals in the 100m butterfly event.

He has vowed to bounce back stronger.

Two years ago, Sajan Prakash had joined the Kerala Police after becoming the only male swimmer from the country at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

A day later, the 'inspector' in the Special Armed Polie, flew to China to participate in the World Police and Fire Games.

Sajan's appointment had been done in a hurry to sneak him into the national police side competing in the event.

The state government had promised him a job after his stellar performance at the 2015 National Games.