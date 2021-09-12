Sindhu dines with Ranveer, Deepika

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh and his actress wife Deepika Padukone were spotted dining with ace badminton player P V Sindhu here on Saturday.



Ranveer also took to Instagram to share a picture of the three of them together.



He captioned the image as: "Smashing time!"



To this, Sindhu replied: "@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone Lovely spending time with you guys. Looking forward to see you soon".



Deepika, who is daughter of former badminton star Prakash Padukone, has often spoken about being fond of the sport herself.



Sindhu was recently facilitated in Hyderabad by superstar Chiranjeevi for her bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu is the lone Indian woman to win two Olympic medals, having won a silver at Rio 2016.