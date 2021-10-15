Uber Cup: Japan outplay India in quarterfinals

Published: October 15, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Tanisha Carsto and Rutaparna Panda lost in straight games. Photo: Instagram

Aarhus (Denmark): The Indian women's badminton team crashed out of the Uber Cup after losing to Japan in the quarterfinals here on Thursday.

Competing without Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and hampered by the injury-forced ouster of Saina Nehwal, the Indian women were outplayed by the Japanese, who claimed the tie by establishing a 3-0 advantage.

Malvika Bansod was no match to world No. 5 Akane Yamaguchi as she lost 12-21, 17-21 in the first match that lasted 34 minutes.

The pair of Tanisha Carsto and Rutaparna Panda then suffered an 8-21, 10-21 defeat to the duo of Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto as Japan took a 2-0 lead.

It was the same story for Aditi Bhatt as she was outplayed 16-21, 7-21 in just 29 minutes in the second singles by Sayaka Takahashi as Japan sealed the best-of-five tie.

