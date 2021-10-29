French Open: Sindhu through to quarterfinals

Paris: Indian shuttler P V Sindhu beat Denmark's Line Christophersen in straight games to enter the quarterfinals of the French Open here on Thursday.

Sindhu won a hard-fought opening game 21-19. It was easy going for Sindhu in the second as she closed out the match 21-9. She will next meet Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand for a place in the semifinals.

Lakshya Sen also entered the last eight after defeating Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 21-17, 21-13 in the men's singles.



However, Sameer Verma was forced to retire with the scoreline reading 21-16, 12-21 against Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.



Sourabh Verma too bowed out after losing to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 12-21, 9-21.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty edged out another Indian pair M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 15-21, 21-10, 21-9 in men's doubles.