HYLO Open: Srikanth enters quarterfinals

PTI
Published: November 04, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Saarbrucken (Germany): India's Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the quarterfinals after earning a hard-fought victory against Korea's Dong Ken Lee even as Sourabh Verma crashed out of the HYLO Open Super 500 badminton, here on Thursday.

The seventh-seeded Srikanth had to toil for 56 minutes before eking out a 21-9, 19-21, 21-10 win in the pre-quarterfinals.

The match was much closely fought than the scoreline suggests.

Srikanth will meet Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus, who is seeded third, for a place in the semifinals.

Verma lost to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharaoen 13-21, 10-21 in 33 minutes.

In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy lost to Nita Violina Marwah and Syaikah Putri in straight games in the last-16 clash.

The Indonesian pair won 21-15, 21-16 in just 35 minutes.

