HYLO Open: Srikanth enters quarterfinals

Saarbrucken (Germany): India's Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the quarterfinals after earning a hard-fought victory against Korea's Dong Ken Lee even as Sourabh Verma crashed out of the HYLO Open Super 500 badminton, here on Thursday.



The seventh-seeded Srikanth had to toil for 56 minutes before eking out a 21-9, 19-21, 21-10 win in the pre-quarterfinals.



The match was much closely fought than the scoreline suggests.



Srikanth will meet Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus, who is seeded third, for a place in the semifinals.



Verma lost to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharaoen 13-21, 10-21 in 33 minutes.



In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy lost to Nita Violina Marwah and Syaikah Putri in straight games in the last-16 clash.



The Indonesian pair won 21-15, 21-16 in just 35 minutes.

