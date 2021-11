Indonesia Masters: Sindhu falls to Yamaguchi in semis

Bali (Indonesia): Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu crashed out of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament after suffering a straight game defeat in the semifinals against Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi, here on Saturday.



Even though Sindhu had a superior 12-7 head-to-head record against the Japanese shuttler going into Friday's tie, the Indian was no match to her rival, losing 13-21, 9-21 in a one-sided duel that lasted just 32 minutes.



Sindhu, seeded third, was not at her usual best and trailed her Japanese opponent from the start.



In the second game, Sindhu had a brief lead before Yamaguchi dominated her rival all throughout to seal the issue in her favour.



India's challenge in the event now rests on Kidambi Srikanth, who will play third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the men's singles semifinals, later in the day.