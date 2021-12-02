World Athletics honours Anju Bobby George as Woman of the Year | Video

World Athletics has honoured former long jumper Anju Bobby George as Woman of the Year 2021 for her efforts in advancing the sport in India as well as inspiring more women to follow in her footsteps at a virtual ceremony.



"Truly humbled and honoured to be awarded Woman of the Year by @WorldAthletics. There is no better feeling than to wake up everyday and give back to the sport, allowing it to enable and empower young girls! Thank you for recognising my efforts. Smiling face with smiling eyes," Anju tweeted.

Anju is the lone Indian to have won a World Championship medal - a bronze in Paris in 2003.

Anju along with her husband Bobby George started a training centre in Bengaluru in 2016 and their academy product Shaili Singh won silver medal at the U-20 Worlds this year.

The 44-year-old Anju is also a senior vice-president of the Athletics Federation of India.