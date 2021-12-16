World Championships: Sindhu storms into quarterfinals

Huelva (Spain): Defending champion P V Sindhu stormed into the women's singles quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships with a straight-game win over Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand here on Thursday.



The world No. 7 defeated her Thai opponent, ranked three places below her, 21-14, 21-18 in the pre-quarterfinal that lasted 48 minutes.



With the win, Sindhu, seeded sixth in the showpiece tournament, extended her head-to-head record against Chochuwong to 5-3.



Sindhu also avenged her twin lossed to Chochuwong this season -- group match of BWF World Tour Finals earlier this month and All England Championships in March.



The double Olympic medallist Sindhu faces top seed and world No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, who beat Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-10, 19-21, 21-11, in the quarterfinals.



Indians, however, suffered defeats in both the women's and men's doubles in the pre-quarterfinals.



The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 13-21, 15-21 to the Thai duo of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.



The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a 20-22, 21-18, 15-21 defeat at the hands of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia.



Sindhu took an early 5-1 lead but Chochuwong rallied to narrow the gap to 5-4 and then to 10-9. The Indian zoomed ahead from there on as she made it 15-10 and then 19-11 to pocket the first game.



The second game was a tighter affair though Sindhu began on the front foot with a 3-0 lead. Sindhu led 11-6 at the change of ends and the second half saw some long rallies with the Thai player winning a few of them.



Sindhu was leading 16-10 but Chochuwong made a comeback of sort as she reduced the gap to 18-15 and then to 19-18.



Sindhu, who got a first round bye, had beaten Slovakia's Martina Repiska 21-7, 21-9 in the second round on Tuesday.