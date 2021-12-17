World Championships: Prannoy stuns Gemke to seal spot in quarterfinals

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 17, 2021 06:26 AM IST Updated: December 17, 2021 11:49 AM IST
H S Prannoy. File photo: AFP

Huelva (Spain): India's H S Prannoy continued his fine run as he knocked out Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 16-21, 21-8, 22-20 to enter the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championship here on Thursday night.

It was also Keralite Prannoy's first win over the world No. 10  shuttler in three matches.

The 29-year-old will take on Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the quarterfinals.

Young Lakshya Sen also made it to the quarterfinals after outplaying Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon 21-13, 21-8 in just 32 minutes.

Kidambi Srikanth and reigning champion P V Sindhu had already booked their place in the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals will be held today. Sindhu takes on top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei in the first quarterfinal at 2.30 pm (IST). 

 

