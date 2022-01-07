Calicut end 32-year wait for all-India inter-university men's volleyball title

Kozhikode: Calicut University created history by winning the All India Inter-University Men's Volleyball Championship after a gap of 32 years.

Calicut defeated last year's winners Kurukshetra University, Haryana 3-1 (21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22) in the final at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

In the semifinals, Calicut had drubbed last year's runners-up SRM University, Chennai 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-22).

"We waited a long time for this success. It was in 1989 that Calicut last won the title. We had two silver medals and a bronze in the last ten years, but the gold had remained elusive," Lijo E John, coach of Calicut told Onmanorama.

Former Indian captain Tom Joseph was among the many that joined in the celebrations. "As a native of Kozhikode, Calicut's success gives me pride and happiness," wrote Tom Joseph in Facebook.

John Joseph of St Joseph's College, Devagiri was the captain of the team that comprised Nisam Deekshit, Amal, Anand (Devagiri), Jenin, Nasif (Christ College, Irinjalakuda), Ashwin Rag, Jishnu (Sahrdaya College, Kodakara), Dilshin (EMEA College, Kondotty), Rony Sebastian (SN College, Chelannur), Ibin Jose (Asmabi College, Kodungallur).